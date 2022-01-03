Kartik Aaryan REACTS to all the negative publicity around him and it proves he is a true star

is a true self-made star and he has come a long way. However, his journey wasn't easy it was damn hard. Ever since the actor left 's sighting creative differences there was a lot of negative news around him and he chose to maintain a dignified silence on it and many appreciated him for his maturity Kartik Aaryan who is right now enjoying all the love for his last release Dhamaka spoke about the negative publicity that was created around him. Ina n interaction with BollwyoodHungama he said, " I felt bad before, to face the family—in case they had a doubt, or they won’t convey their stress to me, I used to feel that. Now that there have been so many stories, that I don’t feel scared now. I laugh.” Kartik even added that he has been advised by his colleagues to give it back, but he believes in the mantra of letting your action speak louder than words, and Dhamaka was that one answer and that makes him sleep with a smile. Also Read - Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's New Year's spirit is high; WATCH adorable video of the little munchkins

Recently Karan Johar in his interview with Film Campanion had spoken about getting fed up with the newer actors demand of 20 - 30 crore for doing his production house film. He had said," There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to." He even added that he would rather pay his technical team who actually does all the hard work, " I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special.” He wonders why he pays some actors 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs. ". The filmmaker didn't name any actors though. But many speculated that he was talking about Kartik Aaryan as the actor who made an abrupt departure from his production film Dostana 2 as per their statement. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Several crew members down with COVID-19? No word yet on Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday [EXCLUSIVE]