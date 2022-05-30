Kartik Aaryan reacts to reports of hike in remuneration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success; says, 'Promotion hua hai...'

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken the box office by storm. It has zoomed past Rs 100 crore and continues to have a strong hold on pulling the audience to the theatres even now. Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar amongst others is winning the hearts of the audience. And amidst all of this, we had informed y'all that Kartik has decided to hike his fees. However, the actor has denied the same. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal; Actors who HIKED their fees after finding success

Kartik Aaryan fees hike report

A well-placed source had informed BollywoodLife that Kartik Aaryan has decided to hike his fees by a good margin. Reports state that Kartik would charge Rs 15-20 crore per film. And now, after the thumping success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has apparently hiked his feed to Rs 35-40 crore. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan hikes fee to this EYE-POPPING amount after film's massive box office success [Exclusive]

Kartik denies hiking his fees

The actor refuted the claims of an increment in his fees per film. He replied saying, "promotion hua hai life mein, increment nahi, baseless," with laughing and folded hands emoticons. Check out Kartik Aaryan's tweet below: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan reacts as the horror-comedy crosses Rs 100 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review

Our in-house critic Russel D’Silva had given the film 3 and a half stars in his review. Praising the film, he had said, “First things first: Kartik Aaryan is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan as he outshines from the first part, delivering his best act yet, toeing multiple tight ropes of comedy, emotion, romance, anxiety, swag and dance like a pro. He reminds one and all how a solid commercial script and a strong leading role, backed by a very good commercial actor can offer said actor the scope to display their entire range more than probably an art of middle-of-the-road film ever could.”

In the pipeline, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada with , Freddy with Alaya F and Satyanarayan Ki Katha (Temporary title) with Kiara Advani.