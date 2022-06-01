Kartik Aaryan reacts to rumours of replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club in two weeks of its release, it was recently being reported that Kartik Aaryan has again replaced Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5. The actor has responded to the rumours by giving a glimpse of his wit and humour.