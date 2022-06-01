Kartik Aaryan reacts to rumours of replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5

has lived up to the expectations, proving that his casting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was worth it. The actor stepped into the shoes of for the role and added his own elements to make the character his own. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club in two weeks of its release, it was recently being reported that Kartik has again replaced Akshay in Housefull 5. The actor has responded to the rumours by giving a glimpse of his wit and humour. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar opens up about his infamous interview with PM Narendra Modi: 'It's not my job to...'

Rubbishing the rumours of him replacing the Samrat Prithviraj star in Housefull franchise, Kartik tweeted, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? Baseless. (Will anyone even bother to ask me what my next film is)." Earlier, Kartik had dismissed the claims of him hiking his fee post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success in a similar way. "Promotion hua hai life mein, increment nahi, baseless," Kartik had tweeted with laughing and folded hands emojis.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, , Tabu and among many others, had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore. It was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others.

Kartik is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and 's untitled next.