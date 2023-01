Kartik Aaryan is unstoppable. The Shehzada star is right now making headlines as there are strong reports that suggest he has rented out Shahid Kapoor's Juhu sea facing a whooping amount of Rs 7.5 per month. Yes, you read that right! Kartik Aaryan was reportedly looking out for a spacious house and what better than Farsi star Shahid Kapoor's Juhu house that he recently vacated and shifted to another lavish apartment in Worli? And now the Kabir Singh actor has got a tenant in Bhool Bhulaiyaa star and he will soon shift into the house. Also Read - Shehzada song Munda Sona Hoon Main out: Kartik Aaryan fans trip over the high-spirited beach party vibes

The sea-facing abode of Shahid Kapoor is a massive spread of around 3700 square feet on the ground floor and basement and the actor will have access to two parking spaces in the compound reportedly. Kartik has even paid 45 lakh rupees of deposit and as per reports the rent of the house will have a 7 per cent hike every year and that will make Kartik pay around Rs 8 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third year. Well, the Freddy star has earned this with extreme hardworking and he rightly deserves all this. Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor has bought dreamy house with double space around Rs 58 crore in Worli sea face and the pictures of his house is every bit breathtaking and how.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is promoting his next release Shehzaada along with Kartik Aaryan helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The actor will be soon gearing up for Satya Prem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and reportedly he has also signed the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Reports also suggested Kartik replacing in the Hera Pheri sequel. While Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for Farzi along with Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of the web series has left the fans impressed with the deadly combination of Vijay and Shahid.