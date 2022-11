If there's one Bollywood actor who's career is going great guns post the pandemic, having not only emerged unscathed through the ludicrous Boycott Bollywood fiasco, but also having overtaken several of his contemporaries, then it's go to be Kartik Aaryan. Not only did one of only three films to cross ₹150 crore nett for Bollywood this year by way of Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2, but there's also a genuine interest among the masses (not just in the industry) for this forthcoming movies, most of which are genuinely looking good. And now, the long talked about and much awaited Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 might be added to that new movies list of his.

Kartik Aaryan-Luv Ranjan to reunite for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

As per a report in entertainment news website Pinkvilla, the third part of the hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise might finally get underway. A source told the portal that Director Luv Ranjan, lead star Kartik Aaryan, and producers Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to team up for the third entry, as an idea may finally have been hit upon, after the quartet having toyed with multiple ideas over the past couple of years. Well, that's sure to enthuse Kartik Aaryan fans no end as also fans of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series of which there's no short supply either, given the cult following of the first two movies.

When will Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 begin?

Said report further states that writer-Director Luv Ranjan will dive headlong into the script of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 the moment he wraps up his ongoing untitled film with and . Incidentally, Kartik Aaryan supposedly has a cameo in the film. Word is that the script will take quite some time to develop even though the idea has apparently been locked as nobody wants to rush things and tarnish the legacy of the franchise.