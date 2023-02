Kartik Aaryan is right now the biggest star in Bollywood in the young generation. he has given back-to-back hits and is now waiting for his ex to release Shehzada that is looking for another firming filibuster. In his interactions, as he promotes Shehzada, the true blue superstar of Bollywood spoke about the secret mantra that he has in delivering blockbusters. In an interaction with ETimes, he spoke about his 'gut call' and chooses film only on that basis. Talking about being the superstar and his films doing exceptionally well at the box office he said, "It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience". Also Read - Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan starrer has already recovered more than half of its budget with music and satellite rights? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan in interaction with BollywoodLife had called him the Shehzada of 2023 and he right said it was the fever of Shehzada is all over. The actor's film is already a hit even before its release due to its music receiving outstanding responses. Reportedly the remake of Salman Khan's superhit song 'Character Dheela' with Kartik Aaryan is a bigger hit. Earlier the fans were unhappy with the cult song being restarted but Kartik did all the justice with his charm.

Even Salman Khan gave his thumbs to the remake. Kartik is also maintaining another romantic comedy Satya Prem with Kiara Advani and their chemistry-created fireworks at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 along with Sara Ali Khan reportedly, their Jodi was the biggest hit even before they starred in a film together. Kartik and Sara's first the film Love Aaj Kal 2 didn't work due to this script not doing justice, but their chemistry was loved by fans and now they are excited to see them again in their screen film together.