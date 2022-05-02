and made it to the headlines together for the first time when the latter in Koffee With Karan said that she wants to go on a date with 2 actor. Soon, it was announced that they will be seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 and there were reports that they are in a relationship. But, after the film’s release, it was reported that they have parted ways. Once the promotion of the movie got over, and it tanked at the box office, Kartik and Sara were never seen together. However, recently, they came face to face for the time after their rumoured breakup. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SHOCKING TWIST: Akshara to get ANGRY with Abhimanyu at AbhiRa wedding due to THIS girl

A fan club of Sara and Kartik took to Instagram to share the picture. They posted, "After 2 years we seen this real and official picture of sartik It's real beauty no edit no filter Thank you so much @gqindia for this unexpected picture."

In the picture, we can see that Sara and Kartik are chatting with each other, and they seem to be quite comfortable. Well, in the past, we have seen that even after a breakup many couples stay cordial with each other, and also work in movies. So, we are sure fans of Sara and Kartik would also be keen to watch them on the big screen again.

Well, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The horror comedy also stars Tabu and in the lead roles. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and ’s next production venture.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next and Gaslight. The former stars as the male lead and the latter also stars in the lead role.