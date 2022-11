Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor turns 32-year-old handsome! Kartik has been a rage in the industry these days and has been winning hearts with his scripts and acting chops. Kartik has plenty in the pipeline to entertain his fans and the masses. On his birthday today, the handsome hunk shared a teaser of his next in the pipeline, Shehzada. The small glimpse has created a huge storm on the internet right now. Netizens have drawn comparisons between Kartik and Allu Arjun. Also Read - Heri Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar set to lose out on Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 as producer Firoz Nadiadwala left hurt [Read Report]

Kartik Aaryan shares Shehzada teaser

Kartik Aaryan is trending big time in Entertainment News as is it since it's his birthday. And now, as he shared the teaser of Shehzada, the hype has increased. Well, fans have been looking forward to the lineup of Kartik Aaryan ever since he has proved to be a bankable star with his films and also content. This time, he is coming up in a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Talking about the Shehzada teaser, Kartik Aaryan plays Bantu in the movie. He is seen in a very cool avatar. He has a lot of swag in him and seems very jovial even when kicking ass*s of the henchmen. The teaser is packed with a lot of stunts and action sequences. Kartik is really good in them. Kriti Sanon also makes an appearance in the teaser. She looks very pretty and also very hot.

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Shehzada teaser here:

View this post on Instagram

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada teaser:

So, the netizens have watched the teaser. While Kartik Aaryan fans are happy with the teaser, there are some who feel that the script is not right. Some have called it a frame-to-frame copy of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. There have been strong comparisons with Allu Arjun and his movie. Check out the tweets here:

One of the Best Birthday gift and Party for us fans❤️, Once again Happy Birthday Kartik Aryan ?? — Ummadi Sanjeeva Krishna (@ummadi_krishna) November 22, 2022

Wow kA in action mode can’t wait — R (@_ramyareddy_) November 22, 2022

Arey wah bday apka hai aur gift hume mila ??? bahut zyada interesting laga, too good ??? All the best to you in shah Allah and once again happy birthday to you ?❤❤❤❤❤? — ?????? ?????? ?? (@ZaeefiRovida) November 22, 2022

Wow ??

Didn't expect from you to be this good in mass role

Great going ❤️❤️ — ???????☬ (@ibeingsannsz) November 22, 2022

#Shehzada looks great #KartikAaryan is on a roll man his career is rising like fire ???????????? — SRK Mjolnir (@SrkMjolnir) November 22, 2022

bollywoodias need to stop going gaga over a cringe teaser of a south remake

u all motivate makers to stop doing originals#shehzada — BANJARA (@malang_aryan) November 22, 2022

Not supporting Remakes...sorry

anyways already watched #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo and loved it. Don't want to ruin my experience and memories by watching Mr same expression #KartikAaryan #Shehzada — Im India (@imcoolpk) November 22, 2022

Maza nahi aya bro.....No one can match the Swag of Allu Arjun has??? #Shehzada #KartikAaryan https://t.co/pndUVq1OjX — K.Vijay? (@Thevijaykant) November 22, 2022

. Is #Bollywood really surviving by remaking movies? Can only see regular updates of remake movies past 2 weeks.Can’t believe original movies aren’t being accepted by audience. Straight rejection for remakes. Come out with something new. #Bholaa is terrible. #Shehzada no comments — Harshith A (@harshithanand17) November 22, 2022

#Shehzada Style+Dance+Swag+Action+Acting=Allu Arjun ???

?No one Can Beat Him ? — allu ayan 76 (@AlluAyan8) November 22, 2022

HONESTLY WANNA SAY TO #ROHITDHAWAN TOO U R A FAB DIRECTOR COZ WITHOUT A GOOD DIRECTOR ITS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE SUCH A FILM NOW ONLY POSITIVITY FOR THIS PLS?#Shehzada — kartikkadin (@ShreyaR07368347) November 22, 2022

Bro kgf ka remake bhi karlo — Veer (@_iamveer) November 22, 2022

RamCharan, Hritik, SRK

Har frame me alag lag raha hai ye banda pic.twitter.com/Otx1Gj9bec — Àaynstine ? (@flaatoon) November 22, 2022

Well tried @TheAaryanKartik bro but no one can match Allu Arjun's swAAg pic.twitter.com/PdPvVMueVy — Kohli.world18 (@sakethking18) November 22, 2022

Oooo!! Loving this classy mass?❤️‍? — tarasutaria.fp (@tarasutaria_fp) November 22, 2022

Atleast Action Scene ko to Copy nahi karte ...??‍♂️? — Soyel Rana (@Soyel_off) November 22, 2022

Masss Entertainer Loading ?❤️‍?????? — Kriti's Shreya (@sparkling_kriti) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan had explained that Shehzada is not a remake but an adaptation. He said that the director Rohit Dhawan has beautifully adapted the original for the Hindi audience. Shehzada is releasing on 10th February 2023.