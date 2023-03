Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talked about and the most sought-after actors in the country right now. He has been busy shooting for his upcoming projects and already has a couple more in the pipeline. And who knows how many scripts and films he has already read and has been offered. Recently, a report surfaced stating that Kartik Aaryan has walked out of Aashiqui 3. The actor announced Aashiqui 3 in September last year. He seemed pretty excited about working with Anurag Basu as well. But the handsome hunk actor has shut down the rumours with his appearance at the T'Series office. Also Read - After Social Media King at BL Awards 2023, Kartik Aaryan tops list of actors with Best Social Media

Kartik Aaryan shuts down rumours about walking out of Aashiqui 3

Ever since Kartik Aaryan announced that he has signed Aashiqui 3 which will be a heartwrenching love story, his fans have been looking forward to the same. Kartik and the movie have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News as well. Amidst the walking-out reports, Kartik Aaryan alongside Anurag Basu was snapped at the T'Series office just a couple of minutes ago. Kartik was seen in a tee and denim. He wore a cap on his head. Anurag Basu was seen in a white shirt and denim.

Kartik did not wait for the paparazzi but did acknowledge them while heading inside the building. Filmmaker Anurag Basu, on the other hand, did pose for the pictures and was all smiles for the paps.

Watch the video of Kartik and Anurag at the T'Series office here:

Earlier, the source rubbished the reports of Kartik Aaryan walking out of Aashiqui 3. The source informed that the pre-production on Aashiqui3 has begun. The source revealed that since Aashiqui is a brand and a massive franchise, the pre-production might require some time. However, the speculations on Kartik leaving were a big question mark. The source shares that it was Kartik who confirmed the movie with the makers in the public domain.