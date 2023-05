Kartik Aaryan’s cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was an absolute delight to watch. The man impressed with his presence in front of Ranbir Kapoor, and it was extremely hard to take eye contact with him when he was on screen for five minutes along with Shraddha Kapoor. Kartik makes an entry in the most interesting part of the film, and you just cannot get over his adorableness on the screen; he was such a delight. Ever since Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has been released on OTT, fans are hailing Kartik Aaryan’s cameo in the film and claiming that he stole the show, and we agree. Also Read - The Kerala Story box office collection Day 1: Sudipto Sen’s film gets bumper opening on the day of its release, beats The Kashmir Files and other big films with this huge number

Somebody cast these two in a comedy movie please ?... Something like "Garam Masala" or "Deewana Mastana" ✨ they will kill it. #RanbirKapoor #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/1Cf9G1DXmM — ????? (@Dilli_Wala_BF) May 4, 2023

While the chemistry between Kartik and Shraddha Kapoor too is unmissable, they are demanding the makers cast them together in a film soon. Well, we too can’t wait for the makers to have these two good-looking people in a full-fledged film. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she nailed it with her performance and looked like a diva in every frame. Along with Kartik Aaryan’s cameo, Nusrat Bharuccha was too good. Well, these two are the OG actors of Luv Ranjan, and how come they are not good from where they started? Right?