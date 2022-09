Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's relationship bloomed after she confessed to having a huge crush on the budding superstar of Bollywood. While recently on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan had even confirmed of them being in a relationship and later they parted way. However, fans are enthralled to see them together as they looked just PERFECTLY beautiful. While their separation broke many hearts, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his current relationship status. In his latest conversation with the Film Companion the actor was asked about him being in a relationship, to which he said, I am single for the past year now. And this only confirmed that they got speed a year back. While the audience present in the interaction wasn't convinced with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the answer, he only convinced them by showing the last dial of his call was his mother. Also Read - Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who slashed fees for shocking reasons

Kartik and Sara did a film together Aaj Kal 2 helmed by Imtiaz Ali and it tanked miserably at the box office, however, their chemistry was loved by fans and they only wished that the couple is in LOVE in real life too. But that never happened. The reason behind their separation is yet o be known, while reportedly Sara was not very happy with KJo revealing her relationship status with Kartik. The ex-lovebirds were even spotted recently t a ward function they were extremely cordial with each other that showed nothing is sour between them. While recently Sara made headlines after her video with Indian cricketer with Shubman Gill on a dinner date went viral and their relationship rumours sparked. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Krushna Abhishek and more TV, Bollywood celebs seek Bappa's blessings [watch video]

On the professional front, the actor is waiting for his next Shehzada along with , who he was linked up with. While Sara will be seen opposite in an untitled by Laxman Utekar. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how Kartik Aaryan, Arpita Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Divya Khosla Kumar and more Bollywood and TV stars are celebrating the festival [View Pics]