Kartik Aaryan is currently the most trending stars. He is loved and appreciated by all. His fandom has reached a new high. He has delivered a few hits in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka, Freddy and more. Though his film Shehzada did not do well at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's stardom has not been affected. He has a huge lineup of films that will release this year and next. However, recent rumours had it that Kartik Aaryan will be seen with Stree star Shraddha Kapoor in his next. Now, the actor has clarified. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more glam up the red carpet of Jio Studios upcoming new movies and series announcement event

and to pair next?

Kartik Aaryan responded to a tweet that mentioned that he and Shraddha could be seen in a film next. However, he said that it must be an error and it is not true. The now-deleted tweet suggested that Kartik and Shraddha will be seen in a movie called Bhul Chuk Maaf by Maddock Films. But Kartik's clarification sets the record straight As per reports, the rumours of Shraddha and Kartik coming together sparked from a recent event of Jio Studios. As the new line-up of 100 films was announced, reports made it that Kartik and Shraddha also have a film. Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor were seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar as the actor had a cameo in the film that also called . Also Read - Stree 2 release date out; Bhediya 2 coming soon: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao make official announcement

Check out Kartik Aaryan's tweet below:

Must be an error

Not True ?? https://t.co/bnQ4cfpmUv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 13, 2023

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's next projects, he will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha along with . The film is slated to release on Jun2 29. He also has 's film Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in 's film . Recently, he also announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Rooh Baba will return with his horror-comedy in Diwali next year. Also Read - Did Tiger Shroff accidentally fart in front of Shraddha Kapoor in old throwback video? Fact Check

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movies

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has Stree 3 on the cards. It was at Jio Studios' event that Stree 3 by Maddock Films was announced. The film will star , , Aparshakti Khuranna and others. Shraddha had a dance number in 's Bhediya. The part 2 of the film has also been announced.