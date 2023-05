Wait, what? Yes, as per reports, Kartik Aaryan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were in a relationship once upon a time, and the duo had met during the debut film Akash Vani. It was Kartik who was paired opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha, but Fatima also had an important role to play, and they kind of hit it off. The reports further claim that the relationship was very short-lived, that their friendship lasted a long time, and that they are still good friends. Kartik and Fatima's friendship came into the limelight only when Kartik shared a few old pictures of their hooded days from their debut film and Fatima asked to give him credit. Also Read - SS Rajamouli calls Mahabharata his dream project, aims to make a never seen before 10 part visual spectacle

Later in one of her interactions, Fatima was questioned about her friendship with Kartik, to which she replied, "Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta .He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai."

Meanwhile, Kartik has been earlier linked up with many actresses, and one of them was and . While talking about the link-ups and alleged relationships, Kartik Aaryan had reacted to how this affected him and how he has learned to tackle it. In an interaction with BollywoodLife, he said that everyone is a story writer, and sometimes he gets amused that from where they think all this, Kartik even added that all this has stopped affecting him long ago, but he is worried about the relationship getting spoiled with the person he is linked to.

Kartik will be seen next in Satya Prem Ki Katha, along with .