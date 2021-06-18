Kartik Aaryan will lose other big projects as well after Dostana 2; may appear in reality shows, predicts celebrity astrologer

has been in the news for his fallout with and Dharma Productions. The actor made a sudden exit from and it was reported that KJo has apparently decided to not work with him in the future due to his unprofessional behaviour. Both Kartik and Karan remained tight-lipped on the matter. Later, the news of Kartik walking out of 's produced film Goodbye Freddie also grabbed several eyeballs. It made him one of the hottest topic of discussions in the industry. While Kartik continues to stay mum, a celebrity astrologer and face reader has predicted what lies ahead for the actor. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor in demand in Tollywood as many South production houses compete to launch her

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that Kartik's ouster from Dostana 2 might not be the only bad news that will come his way. Based on findings from Kartik's face reading, the astrologer said that the actor may 'lose out on some other big projects as well, which will most probably be bagged by other prominent names in B-town.'

The astrologer said that Kartik's career graph is quite similar to that of but that doesn't mean he will meet the same fate as the latter. "It basically indicates a fluctuating career graph—making it big and then witnessing a sudden, unforeseen downfall. The possibility of the actor having to battle depression-like circumstances at some stage in life, can also not be ruled out. But at the same time, the power lies in Kartik's hands to mend broken bridges. He should probably begin by taking some time off the industry," he had claimed after his fiasco with Dharma Productions.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji further said that Kartik is a talented actor who lacks skills at managing work politics. He added that his ouster from big projects will leave a few respected filmmakers apprehensive in signing him for their upcoming projects. However, the astrologer said that Kartik may make appearances in reality shows in the years to come.

In April, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik Aaryan would no longer star in their upcoming production Dostana 2. Many possible reasons that led to Kartik and KJo's fallout had come out in the open. From arm-twisting to unreasonable salary hike to his broken friendship with , Kartik has become the top chatter in the industry.

Speaking about his ouster from SRK's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, it is being said that Kartik was unhappy with the film's script. This apparently led him to quit the film and he also returned Rs 2 crore signing amount to Shah Rukh Khan's company.