Bollywood celebs and their Diwali parties are very famous. The festival is around the corner, and the party season has started. Last night, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted a Diwali bash at his house which was attended by many celebs like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and others. While celebs happily posed for the paparazzi outside Ayushmann's house, many pictures and videos from the party have also gone viral on social media, and one such video is shared by Ayushmann himself.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a video in which he is with , and the Doctor G actor reveals that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has won a lot of money at the Diwali party. Ayushmann says, "Yeh aadmi box office pe hie nahi, yaha Diwali party mein bhi itne paise jeet gaya hai." Later, Kartik promotes Ayushmann's Doctor G and tells people to watch it in theatres.

Doctor G has received mixed to positive reviews, and it has been doing decently well at the box office. According to early estimates, the film has collected around Rs. 14 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

Talking about Ayushmann and Kartik’s upcoming movies, the former will be seen in An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2. An Action Hero is slated to release on 2nd December 2022, and Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens in June next year.

Kartik has Freddy, Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s next lined up. Freddy will be getting an OTT release, Shehzada is slated to release in Feb next year, and Satyaprem Ki Katha will clash with Dream Girl 2 in June 2022.