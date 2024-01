Kartik Aaryan has given so many amazing movies to the Bollywood industry. He is one of the most loved actors of today's time. His movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others have won hearts of the audience. People love him for his acting and are now waiting to see his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. People are eagerly waiting to see him in a different avatar for Chandu Champion. The actor has been shooting for the film for the past eight months and has been working really hard on himself as well to look perfect in the movie. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3 judge Ritesh Agarwal feels THESE two Bollywood hunks would be best sharks

After eight months, the shooting of the film has completed. Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to announce the same. He also revealed that he had rasmalai after the shooting ended. He shared a video where director Kabir Khan is himself feeding him the rasmalai and they are all celebrating the wrap up of the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan eats sugar after a year

In his caption, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he did not have sugar for one year as he was shooting for Chandu Champion. Kartik wrote, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala #ItsAWrap #FeelingSad #FeelingGuilty #ChanduChampion #14thJune2024"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The movie is going to release on June 14, 2024 and is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in pipeline. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3. However, the leading lady of Aashiqui 3 is not yet finalised.