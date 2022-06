Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 declared HORRIBLE on the internet after OTT release; netizens wonder, 'How did it earn so much money?'

Now, this is shocking! Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on success with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is getting a lot of backlash for the same film after it was released on OTT. The film was released on Netflix and the fans have been slamming how bad the film is and is even wondering how did it make so much money. Reportedly the film has earned 180 crore at the box office and is declared a massive hit. And with this stupendous success, Kartik has become the new superstar in Bollywood by entering the 100-crore club. As Kartik Aaryan starrer released on OTT, netizens are slamming the actor and his bad acting, they even claimed to say that the only good thing to watch in the film was Tabu as Bengali. Also Read - From Shehnaaz Gill to Lokesh Kumari: The massive transformation of reality TV show stars will make your jaws drop to the floor

Take a look at how the internet is expressing their disappointment after watching the film on OTT. Also Read - Deepika Padukone stuns in a white plunging neckline dress at an event in Spain; fans call her ‘Angelic beauty’ [View pics]

I don't know how I survived through Bhool Bhulaiya 2 yesterday. Kartik Aryan Kahan Gaya confidence man, no eye contact, bad dialogue delivery, horrible Bangla. — Priyanka Purkayastha (@prankyy) June 20, 2022

The only reason to watch bhool bhulaiya 2 is Tabu as a Bangali. Everything else is dust and bad lighting. — Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) June 20, 2022

just when I thought Bhool Bhulaiya 2 won't be that bad, they're dancing in the middle of the mountains wearing shorts — shreyo (@soberxo3) June 21, 2022

watched bhool bhulaiya 2 and honestly wtaf??? — ? (@snviprksh) June 21, 2022

Increasingly convinced that I fell ill because I watched 20 mins of bhool bhulaiya 2 — extreme intellectual kuttoosan (@jijinjohn) June 21, 2022

Not only are the netizens disappointed by the film but are even questioning the authenticity of the box office numbers. Kartik Aaryan will not be happy with this reaction. While Kartik who was overwhelmed with the super success of the film had declared that he is a fan-made star and is extremely thankful to all the fans and audience who showered love on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Have you watched the film yet? Also Read - Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor floors fans with his dacoit avatar in Karan Malhotra's film; netizens say, 'You Just Ate It' [Read Tweets]