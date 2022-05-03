2022 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood films. In the first four months (January-April) of the year, only two movies, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files have made a mark at the box office. Many films that there expected to do well, became disasters. Meanwhile, South films like RRR and KGF 2 did exceptionally well in the Hindi markets. Now, this month, many interesting Bollywood films are slated to release and two of them are 2 and Dhaakad. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut claims gender pay gap doesn't affect her, praises South films for silencing Bollywood and more – 5 new HEADLINES grabbed by the Dhaakad star

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars , Tabu, and , is slated to release on 20th May 2022, and starrer Dhaakad is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same day. While one is a horror-comedy and has a franchise factor in its favour, another is a stylish action drama with a female star in it. Also Read - Throwback: When Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor ladies’ man and wanted to walk out of Rockstar

The trailers of both the movie have impressed the audiences, and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also getting a great response. But, which film according to you will win the box office clash? Vote below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa 2 script being altered due to KGF 2, Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh shine in Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer and more

While talking about Dhaakad, at the trailer launch Kangana had stated, “It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been leaving no stone unturned in the promotions of the film. Recently, for the song launch, Kartik did a four-city tour in the country.