Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 on the cards; makers REVEAL interesting DEETS

T-Series' head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, and Cine1 Studios' Murad Khetani have given two hits in the past few years, the 2019 release Kabir Singh, and the recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was a blockbuster at the box office, and it had collected Rs. 278.24 crore. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in just seven days has reached the Rs. 90 crore mark, and soon it will enter the 100 crore club. Recently, Kumar and Khetani revealed that they are planning Kabir Singh 2 and Bhool Bhuliyaa 3.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kumar said, "I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It's an iconic character and can be taken into a second part." Khetani added, "Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him."

Further talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the duo said, "We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred and in the lead role. The 2007 release was a super hit at the box office. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also a super hit, so of course, the audience will expect the third instalment of the franchise soon.

However, it will surely be interesting to see how the makers will take Kabir Singh forward as a franchise as the first instalment ended on a happy note. Will a new actor be cast as Kabir Singh with a new story just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Shahid will reprise his role? Well, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, T-Series currently has many interesting films lined up like Ek Villain Returns, Thank God, Shehzada, Adipurush, Animal, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film, and others.