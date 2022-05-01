Kartik Aaryan's gesture for Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput; they say, 'Sushant ban raha tha kya'

Kartik Aaryan's gesture for Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions makes fans remember the same thing that Sushant Singh Rajput did for Kriti Sanon in Raabta promotions