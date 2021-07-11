Kartik Aaryan's grandfather passes away; actor shares a childhood pic to mourn his demise

's grandfather has passed away. The actor took to Instagram to share the news by uploading a childhood picture of him with his nana. In the picture, a toddler Kartik is seen wearing a red dress. He looks baffled and clueless as his nana cradles him in his arms. His nana looks dapper in a grey suit and Kartik hoped to get his swag some day. "Hope I get your swag some day ???? RIP Naanu," he captioned the image. Also Read - #BLRecommends: Comedy web series to binge-watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 to forget all your worries

When Kartik had visited The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kriti Sanon to promote his film Luka Chuppi, he had shared his fixation of going to the zoo early in the morning with his grandfather. "When I was in Jabalpur and staying with my maternal grandparents (nana-nani), I used to get my nanu to take me out to the zoo every morning," Kartik had revealed.

When Kapil Sharma and Kriti asked him about the reason of her fixation, Kartik had said, "I had this weird fascination of watching elephants poop. I know it's weird but then somehow I found it very intriguing, so every morning I used to insist on going to the zoo just to watch the magnificent animal pooping."

Kartik's reply made everyone burst into laughter. When Kapil further insisted on knowing how did his nanu entertained this weird demand, Kartik replied, "Shayad unko bhi pasand tha wo dekhna.”