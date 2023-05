Kartik Aaryan has shared a very shocking post right now! He has revealed that his mom was diagnosed with Cancer earlier this month. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor shares that the big C crept in sneakily and tried to mess up their lives. "We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair," Kartik writes while opening up about his mother's cancer diagnosis. The shocking news has rattled his fans indeed. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved stars and he often shares pictures and videos of his family online. But this revelation, makes our hearts go out to him. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and more young stars most promising upcoming new movies

Kartik Aaryan opens up on his mother's cancer diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture of himself and his mother. The mother-son duo are all smiles for the camera. The actor, while describing about the recent shocking medical news in his family, calls his mother a superhero. He shares that due to the willpower, resilience and the never-give-up attitude of his fierce soldier, his mom, they (his family) turned the big C into courage. He shares that they all along with his mom marched head-on and won the dark battle with cancer. Also Read - World Press Freedom Day: Bollywood stars who have played journalist in movies

The Shehzada star also adds the important message that this recent and unforeseen circumstance taught him. Kartik writes, "What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!" (sic). Indeed kudos to Kartik and his mom. They both are so strong. While one battled the disease, the other battled seeing his loved one suffer. Check out Kartik's post below: Also Read - Aryan Khan avoids eye contact with Ananya Panday; while Aditya Roy Kapur keeps looking at her adoringly in viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's post is going viral in the entertainment news. Kartik has been frequently active on social media. He also shared a picture from his bodyguard’s wedding. He even gave a send-off to Kiara Advani who recently wrapped up Satyaprem Ki Katha. He did not let this personal tragedy show up. Talking about his family, Kartik Aaryan's father Manish Tiwari is a paediatrician and his mother, Mala is a gynaecologist. His sister Kritika is also an MD. Kartik himself has pursued engineering. However, he had an acting ka keeda and is now one of the bankable actors in the country.