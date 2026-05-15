Karuppu Box Office collection day 1: Suriya-Trisha film opens STRONG with promising occupancy and advance bookings

Karuppu starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan opens on a positive note despite release delays, recording solid occupancy and strong advance bookings for the weekend.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: South star Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu finally hit the screens after a last-minute delay. The movie was originally scheduled to release on May 14, and there was even approval from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for morning shows. However, due to some unforeseen reasons, the makers had to postpone the release. Director RJ Balaji and the producers informed fans about the delay through social media.

The audiences maintain their high excitement level despite the minor setback. The first day box office collection for Karuppu in India is expected to reach ₹1.7 crore which equals approximately $1.7 million, according to initial reports. The film had its first day showing in 1,180 performances throughout 505 cities which resulted in 25.5% attendance according to Sacnilk. The evening screenings attracted more audience members while several shows reached full capacity.

Karuppu box office collection day 1

The advance booking numbers for Friday (May 15) further show the strong demand. The film has already raked in ₹2.08 crore in India, with over 1.55 lakh tickets sold. Things are clearly picking up pace as the weekend approaches.

Karuppu budget

Made on a budget of ₹130 crore, Karuppu will need to cross ₹150 crore at the box office to be termed a blockbuster. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sivada, Anagha, Maya Ravi, and Supreet Reddy in important roles.

After facing several challenges during its making, Karuppu has finally reached theatres, and the early signs look promising. With Suriya’s massive fan following and Trisha’s strong screen presence, the film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend.

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