Karuppu Box Office collection day 1: Suriya’s action drama opens STRONG with Rs 20 crore worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's action drama opens strong with 20.66 crore worldwide, driven by excellent response in Tamil Nadu and impressive night show occupancy.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 1: Karuppu, the much-awaited film starring Suriya, finally hit the theatres after a one-day delay and has made a solid impression right from the start. The movie has received a strong opening at the box office, showing impressive numbers both in India and overseas markets.

Karuppu box office collection

According to Sacnilk reports, Karuppu collected a healthy ₹14.40 crore net in India on its first day from 4,891 shows. That takes the domestic gross to ₹16.66 crore. Overseas territories added another ₹4 crore to the tally, pushing the worldwide opening day collection to a respectable ₹20.66 crore. It’s a promising beginning for the Suriya-starrer.

Looking at the domestic performance, the Tamil version is clearly leading the charge with ₹12 crore net from 3,448 shows and an overall occupancy of 54 percent. The Telugu version contributed ₹2.40 crore net from 1,443 shows at 30 percent occupancy. The film saw its best crowds during the evening and night shows, with Tamil regions recording a strong 75.15 percent occupancy during night slots.

Karuppu region-wise collection

Region-wise, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest market for Karuppu, delivering a massive ₹10.50 crore gross on Day 1. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added ₹2.75 crore, while Karnataka contributed ₹2 crore and Kerala brought in ₹1.25 crore. The rest of India added around ₹16 lakhs to the total.

The overseas performance has also given the film a nice boost. The ₹4 crore gross from international markets kinda helped a lot, in a supporting way, with Karuppu crossing the ₹20 crore worldwide mark on its very first day, which was pretty key overall.

Karuppu overseas collection

Overall, the action drama led by Suriya seems to have caught up pretty well with audiences, specially in Tamil Nadu. Strong night shows and positive early buzz could help it build momentum over the weekend. While it’s still early, Karuppu has managed to kick off on a confident note and looks set for a decent run if the word-of-mouth stays strong in the coming days.

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