Karuppu Box Office collection day 1: Suriya’s rural action drama opens STRONG despite show cancellations

Karuppu starring Suriya opened to a promising start at the box office, earning Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1 despite early show cancellations, while advance bookings hint at stronger numbers ahead.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Karuppu, the much-awaited film directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya, finally hit theatres on May 14, 2026. On its opening day, the movie collected a respectable ₹1.70 crore gross from 1,180 shows across 505 cities. It registered 25.5% occupancy, with 36 shows going housefull and another 175 fast-filling, which is a decent start for this big rural drama.

Karuppu advance bookings for May 15

The advance booking numbers for Friday (May 15) also look promising. The film has already raked in ₹2.08 crore in India-tracked advance sales, with over 1.55 lakh tickets sold across 3,444 shows in 924 theatres. Overall occupancy for the second day stands at 10.8%, with two housefull shows and 184 fast-filling ones. Fan excitement has clearly been high.

Karuppu's 9 AM shows cancelled?

However, the release didn’t go completely smoothly. Producer S.R. Prabhu took to social media to inform everyone that the 9 AM shows had to be cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. This came as a disappointment to many fans who were planning to catch the early screenings of this Dream Warrior Pictures film.

RJ Balaji also shared an emotional note, opening up about the tough 32-month journey the film has been through. He admitted that there isn’t a clear answer yet for the morning show issue but assured that the team is working hard to sort things out. It’s worth noting that early morning screenings have been a sensitive topic in the state for a while now because of safety concerns and government rules.

Will Karuppu emerge stronger amid hiccups?

The initial problems of Karuppu have not affected its performance because current audience interest and advance ticket sales present a positive forecast for the film. The plot unfolds in a traditional village where a courageous man emerges as the defender of his community during times of conflict. As old secrets and rivalries surface, he finds himself caught between duty, family, faith, and justice. The character of Trisha Krishnan provides crucial emotional support to him which allows the story to become more complex.

Karuppu combines traditional elements with modern commercial entertainment through its intense action sequences and dramatic battle scenes and its authentic rural aesthetic. The film uses Suriya’s dominant screen presence to reveal its themes of sacrifice and redemption and the importance of fighting for justice.

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