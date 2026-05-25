Karuppu Box Office collection day 10: Suriya’s fantasy action film ROARS past Rs 236 crore worldwide after massive Sunday jump

Karuppu box office collection day 10: Suriya and RJ Balaji's fantasy action entertainer crosses Rs 236 crore worldwide after a strong second weekend and impressive Sunday growth.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 10: Suriya’s Karuppu is proving to be a resilient performer at the box office. The RJ Balaji-directed fantasy action entertainer delivered another impressive day on its second Sunday, showing no signs of slowing down. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a solid Rs 14.45 crore net on Day 10. This marks a healthy jump from Day 9’s Rs 12.45 crore, indicating strong weekend momentum. With this, Karuppu has now taken its total India net collection to Rs 148.55 crore.

Karuppu worldwide collection

The movie’s worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 236.78 crore. Out of this, India has contributed Rs 172.03 crore gross, while overseas markets have added Rs 64.75 crore.

Karuppu sees slight dip on weekdays

After a strong opening weekend, the film did see a dip during the weekdays, collecting Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 6, and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 7. However, the second weekend has brought fresh energy. The first week itself closed with a robust Rs 113.85 crore, and the current surge has comfortably pushed the film past the Rs 148 crore net mark in India.

On Day 10 alone, Karuppu was screened across 5,091 shows with an overall occupancy of 47.7 percent.

Suriya on facing challenges during film's shoot

During a recent fan meet-and-greet event in Chennai, Suriya opened up about the challenges faced while making the film. The actor said that the whole production had some major financial difficulties, while it was going along. Even with all those hurdles, it feels like the team's constant effort is slowly doing its thing, because audiences are reacting pretty well to the film. With consistent weekend collections and solid word-of-mouth, Karuppu is emerging as one of the stronger releases of the year for Tamil cinema.

Speaking about the climax song, the actor said, "We shot that climax song five months after locking the edit. Even after filming was completed one of the assistants suggested adding a song dedicated to Karuppasamy despite the financial hurdles."

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