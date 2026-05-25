Karuppu box office collection day 11: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer inches closer to MAJOR milestone

Karuppu box office collection day 11: Even though Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer opened to mixed reviews, the film continues to do well at box office. For the unversed, the film has been directed by RJ Balaji.

Karuppu box office collection day 11: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer inches closer to MAJOR milestone

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji's much-talked about film Karuppu continues to perform well at the box office even since it hit theatres on May 14. Such has been Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's impact that the film emerged as the first Tamil film in nine months to earn over Rs 100 crore just in Tamil Nadu. Within a week of its release, the film had successfully earned Rs 200 crore worldwide. On day 10, the film's worldwide collection stormed past Rs 236 crore. Sakthivelan, who distributed the film in Tamil Nadu, had recently confirmed that the Suriya film has roared past the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “A historic milestone in my distribution journey. With #Karuppu crossing ₹100 CRORE in the Tamil Nadu Box Office, this is truly an emotional and proud moment beyond words.”

Karuppu box office collection day 11 update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk.com, on Day 11 (12 noon), Suriya-starrer Karuppu is running about 1,004 shows and earned a net of Rs 0.24 Cr. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 172.66 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 149.09 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Karuppu box office collection day 10 update

As reported by box office tracking platform Sacnilk, Karuppu earned about Rs 14.45 crore in India on its tenth day. This was collected through its 5,091 shows. With this, the film's total net collection in India amounted to Rs 148.55 crore. Its gross collection reached Rs 172.03 crore. The film also witnessed massive success in international markets, and earning about Rs 2 crore overseas on May 24.

Know more about Karuppu

Karuppu has been directed by RJ Balaji and adpated from a screenplay he had written along with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, and also features Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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