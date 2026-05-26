Karuppu Box Office collection day 12: Suriya's film marches towards Rs 250 crore worldwide

Karuppu starring Suriya continued its strong theatrical run on Day 12, crossing 155 crore India net while inching closer to the 250 crore mark worldwide despite a weekday dip.

Karuppu box office collection

Karappu box office collection day 12: Suriya’s fantasy action drama Karuppu continues to impress at the box office, even as it enters its second week. The RJ Balaji-directed film has successfully completed 11 days in theatres and has crossed a major milestone by collecting over ₹150 crore net in India.

Karappu box office collection day 12

On its second Monday (Day 12), the movie saw the expected weekday dip but still added ₹0.27 crore net (early estimates). According to Sacnilk, this takes Karuppu’s total India gross to ₹179.47 crore and India net collection to ₹155.02 crore so far.

The film had a strong second weekend. On Sunday (Day 11), it earned ₹5.90 crore from 4,457 shows, which was a 60% drop from Saturday’s ₹14.75 crore. While the drop is noticeable, the film has shown remarkable consistency for a big-budget Tamil release.

Karappu overseas collection

Overseas, Karuppu added another ₹1 crore on Monday, pushing its international gross to ₹68 crore. The worldwide collection now stands at ₹247.15 crore, and the film is just a few crores away from crossing the ₹250 crore global mark.

Karuppu opened to strong numbers and has maintained steady business even during weekdays, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and Suriya’s massive fan following. The film has been particularly dominant in Tamil Nadu and other southern markets.

With a healthy second weekend, and a solid overseas run, Karuppu is pretty much on the way to becoming one of the bigger commercial wins of the year for Tamil cinema. The next few days are gonna matter a lot to see how it stays steady through weekdays, but honestly the movie has already cleared quite a few major checkpoints in a short span.

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