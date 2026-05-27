google-preferred
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Karuppu box office collection day 13: How much has Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer earned?

Karuppu box office collection day 13: How much has Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer earned?

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has been directed by RJ Balaji.

WrittenBy
By: Divya Pal | Published: May 27, 2026 9:23 AM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

Karuppu box office collection

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s mass entertainer Karuppu has now entered its 13th day at the box office. The film has enjoyed a steady run in theatres. After the film enjoyed a solid second weekend, courtesy positive response from audience response, the film has now started to witness the much-expected weekday slowdown. The film has been doing well due to Suriya's powerful screen presence and Trisha's flawless acting. Read on to know how much the film has earned so far.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

RJ Balaji calls Karuppu response ‘Unbelievable’ after Suriya film BREAKS Box Office records

Karuppu box office collection day 13 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Karuppu is currently running across 355 shows on day 13. It has collected a net of Rs 0.04 Cr (9 am) today. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 184.31 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 159.24 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Karuppu box office collection day 11: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer inches closer to MAJOR milestone

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer CROSSES Rs 15 crore mark