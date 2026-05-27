Karuppu box office collection day 13: How much has Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer earned?

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has been directed by RJ Balaji.

Karuppu box office collection

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s mass entertainer Karuppu has now entered its 13th day at the box office. The film has enjoyed a steady run in theatres. After the film enjoyed a solid second weekend, courtesy positive response from audience response, the film has now started to witness the much-expected weekday slowdown. The film has been doing well due to Suriya's powerful screen presence and Trisha's flawless acting. Read on to know how much the film has earned so far.

Karuppu box office collection day 13 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Karuppu is currently running across 355 shows on day 13. It has collected a net of Rs 0.04 Cr (9 am) today. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 184.31 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 159.24 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

