Karuppu box office collection day 14: Despite weekday drop, Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer maintains IMPRESSIVE momentum, THIS amount

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is currently in its 14th day at the box office.

Karuppu box office collection day 14: Despite weekday drop, Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer maintains IMPRESSIVE momentum, THIS amount

Suriya’s Karuppu has emerged as the biggest blockbuster in Tamil superstar’s career. The film has been directed by RJ Balaji and featured Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Since its release, the film has been winning hearts and been successful in setting the cash registers ringing at the box office. Interestingly, the film has also been lauded by both audiences and critics alike. As expected, RJ Balaji is absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response the film has been getting.

Karuppu box office collection day 14 update

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 14, Karuppu has collected a net of Rs 2.76 Cr so far (by 7 am). With this, the film's total India gross collections amount to Rs 192.11 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 165.96 Cr so far. The film's India final collections yet to be reported.

Karuppu box office collection day 13 update

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu has been successful in minting Rs 4 crore net in India on day 13. The amount collected represents a 10.1 % dip compared to day 12 collections of Rs 4.45 crore net. The film was shown across 4,558 shows on its second Wednesday. With the latest collection, the total India net collection amounts to Rs 163.20 crore. The India gross collection now stands at Rs 188.85 crore.

Karuppu's language-wise breakdown

On day 13, the film's Tamil version earned Rs 1.13 crore from 1,616 shows so far. The film reported 20% occupancy. In its Telugu version, the film earned Rs 28 lakh from 751 shows. It recorded an occupancy of 17%.

Karuppu's box office journey so far

The film opened with impressive collection that amounted to Rs 15.5 crore net on day 1. While the film's performance in Tamil Nadu was incredible, its Tamil version collected Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1. It witnessed an occupancy of 54%. The film's opening weekend too looked impressive. On day 2, the film earned Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows and witnessed 56.8% occupancy. On day 3, the film raked in Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows. On day 4, the film collected Rs 14.3 crore. On day 5, the film's collection stood at Rs 12.75 crore followed by Rs 10.7 crore on day 6, and Rs 8.1 crore on day 7. The film's first week of collection stood at Rs 113.85 crore. On Day 8, the film earned Rs 7.8 crore and rose to Rs 12.45 crore on day 9 and Rs 14.75 crore on day 10. After witnessing a weekday drop, the film earned Rs 5.9 crore on Day 11 and Rs 4.45 crore on Day 12.

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