Karuppu Box Office collection day 14: Suriya's film continues its SUCCESSFUL run, inches toward Rs 300 crore globally

Suriya's Karuppu continues its strong box office run on Day 14 with a solid jump in collections. The RJ Balaji directorial has now crossed 267 crore worldwide and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Karuppu box office collection day 14

Karuppu box office collection day 14: Suriya’s fantasy action entertainer Karuppu is maintaining a solid run at the box office even as it enters its second week. The RJ Balaji-directed film witnessed a healthy jump on Day 14, proving that positive word-of-mouth is still working in its favour. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 4.95 crore net on Day 14, marking a solid 23.8% growth from the previous day’s Rs 4 crore. The film was screened across 3,881 shows nationwide. With this addition, the movie’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 168.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 194.55 crore.

Karuppu worldwide collection

The fantasy drama is steadily moving closer to the prestigious ₹300 crore worldwide milestone, thanks to consistent performance in Tamil Nadu and strong overseas collections. On Day 14 alone, the film added Rs 1.25 crore from international markets, taking its overseas gross to Rs 72.50 crore. The current worldwide total now stands at Rs 267.05 crore.

Karuppu theatre occupancy

The Tamil version continued to be the biggest contributor, earning Rs 4.15 crore net with 28% occupancy from 2,620 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 80 lakh net with 20% occupancy. Occupancy saw a clear improvement as the day progressed, with evening shows performing particularly well in several centres.

Tamil Nadu once again dominated the collections, contributing Rs 4.10 crore gross on Day 14. Karnataka added Rs 50 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 88 lakh. Kerala contributed Rs 18 lakh, and the rest of India added Rs 4 lakh.

After a strong first week of Rs 113.85 crore, the film added another Rs 54.30 crore net in its second week so far. With steady weekday numbers and strong weekend jumps, Karuppu is proving to be a durable performer. If it maintains this momentum, crossing the ₹300 crore worldwide mark looks very much achievable in the coming days.

The film, which features Suriya in a powerful central role along with Trisha Krishnan, continues to enjoy decent audience support, especially in Tamil-speaking markets.

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