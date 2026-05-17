Karuppu Box Office collection day 2: Suriya’s action drama JUMPS 51%, crosses Rs 66 crore worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's action drama witnesses massive growth on Saturday, crossing Rs 66 crore worldwide with strong occupancy and excellent response in Tamil Nadu.

Karuppu box office collection day 2: Karuppu is going from strength to strength at the box office. Suriya’s latest action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, has picked up impressive momentum on its second day, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and much better audience turnout compared to the opening day.

Karuppu box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a solid ₹23.40 crore on Saturday (Day 2), which is a healthy 51% jump from its opening day collection of ₹15.50 crore. It was screened across 6,288 shows, taking the total India net collection to ₹38.90 crore and the domestic gross to ₹45.04 crore in just two days.

Karuppu overseas collection

Overseas markets also showed good love, adding another ₹10 crore on Day 2. This takes the international total to ₹21 crore and the worldwide gross to a strong ₹66.04 crore so far.

Karuppu occupancy

The evening and night shows clearly made the difference on Saturday. Occupancy levels improved significantly, especially in Tamil Nadu, where night screenings crossed the 80% mark in many centres. The Tamil version continues to dominate, raking in ₹19.75 crore on Day 2 with an average occupancy of around 64%. The Telugu version added a decent ₹3.65 crore.

State-wise, Tamil Nadu remained the clear winner with ₹16.25 crore on Saturday. Karnataka contributed ₹3.60 crore, Kerala brought in ₹2.15 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added ₹50 lakhs. The rest of India pitched in with ₹61 lakhs.

With encouraging reviews and solid footfalls in key markets, Karuppu is showing all the signs of a successful weekend run. The Suriya starrer has benefited hugely from positive buzz, and if this momentum continues into Sunday and the coming weekdays, it could turn out to be one of the bigger hits of the year for Tamil cinema. The film is clearly connecting with the masses, particularly in its home territory.

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