Karuppu Box Office collection day 2: Suriya’s mass entertainer sees STABLE hold despite expected slowdown

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's action drama continues its steady run after a strong opening, with Tamil Nadu leading the collections and positive buzz supporting the film's weekend momentum.

Karuppu box office collection day 2: Karuppu has finally arrived in theatres, marking Suriya’s first big theatrical release of 2026. The actor plays a double role in this action drama, which also happens to be his 45th film as a lead. Directed by RJ Balaji, who also features in the movie, and backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu came with decent buzz and steady pre-release coverage.

The film has made a promising start at the box office. On Day 1, it collected a solid Rs 14.40 crore net across India from 4,891 shows, taking the domestic gross to Rs 16.66 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 4 crore, helping the film cross the ₹20 crore worldwide mark on its very first day with a total of Rs 20.66 crore.

Karuppu box office collection day 2

On Day 2, the collections have slowed down as expected. Early Sacnilk estimates show it picked up around Rs 0.70 crore net from 633 shows. This takes the total India net to Rs 16.20 crore and the gross to Rs 18.76 crore so far. Final numbers for the day are still awaited.

Karuppu region-wise collection

Tamil Nadu has been the clear leader for Karuppu. The state contributed a strong Rs 10.50 crore gross on Day 1. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 2.75 crore, Karnataka brought in Rs 2 crore, and Kerala added ₹1.25 crore. The rest of India contributed a modest Rs 16 lakhs.

Karuppu worldwide collection

The overseas performance gave the film a nice boost on opening day. While it’s still early, the numbers show that Suriya’s stardom remains intact, especially in his home market. The double-role concept and RJ Balaji’s direction seem to have worked in favour of the film in Tamil Nadu, where evening and night shows were particularly strong.

With a healthy opening despite the one-day delay, Karuppu is off to a good start. How it performs over the weekend will depend heavily on word-of-mouth and audience feedback in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

