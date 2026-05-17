Karuppu Box Office collection day 3: Suriya’s fantasy action drama nears Rs 50 crore India net

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer continues its strong weekend run, crossing Rs 52 crore India gross with impressive audience response and steady occupancy.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 3: Karuppu, a fantasy action drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, directed by RJ Balaji, finally landed on the screens after just a one-day delay, and it seems to be moving along quite okay. This Tamil language film has gotten mostly positive feedback, from critics as well as audiences, and people are probably liking the blend of action, feelings and the fantasy part.

Karuppu box office collection day 3

The movie kicked off pretty strong with Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1. On Saturday, (Day 2) it made a nice surge of more than 50% , raking in Rs 23.40 crore net across 6,288 shows. The occupancy sat at 56.8% which is quiet decent for the day. This took the two-day India net collection to Rs 38.90 crore and the gross to Rs 45.04 crore. As of Day 3 (Sunday), early estimates show it has added another Rs 5.21 crore net from 2,042 shows, pushing the total India net to Rs 44.86 crore and gross to Rs 52.06 crore so far.

Karuppu occupancy

The Tamil version is clearly leading the charge, raking in Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2 with a strong 64% occupancy. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.65 crore at 37% occupancy. Overseas markets have also shown good support, adding Rs 10 crore on Day 2, taking the international total to ₹21 crore and the worldwide gross close to Rs 66 crore in just two days.

About Karuppu

The story follows a lawyer named Saravanan (played by Suriya) who gets possessed by a powerful deity and takes on the fight against injustice faced by marginalised communities. At the audio launch in Madurai, RJ Balaji had promised that the film would have a high point every 10 minutes. He mentioned that the first half builds strong emotional depth while the second half delivers full-on crowd-pleasing moments.

With positive buzz, solid weekend numbers, and strong hold in Tamil Nadu, Karuppu is shaping up as a winner for Suriya and the team.

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