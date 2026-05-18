Karuppu Box Office collection Day 3: Suriya’s fantasy action drama ROARS past Rs 78 crore in India

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer continues its blockbuster weekend run, crossing Rs 78 crore India gross with massive audience response and packed theatres.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 3: Suriya’s Karuppu has finally hit theatres on May 15 and honestly it is turning out to be everything fans hoped for, more or less. The fantasy action drama really lived up to all that massive pre-release hype, with people going wild inside the cinema halls. On social media you can see endless videos, fans cheering whistling, dancing, and like jumping in their seats when the film gets to its most thrilling bits. That sort of loud reaction, is exactly the thing every big movie dreams of, in a way.

Karuppu box office collection day 3

The love from viewers has translated into strong box office numbers too. In just three days, the film has already crossed Rs 60 crore in India. According to the latest Sacnilk update, Karuppu collected Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day, followed by a solid Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it maintained excellent momentum with Rs 28.35 crore. This takes the total India gross to Rs 78.75 crore and the net collection to ₹68 crore so far. The movie is currently playing in 6,818 shows across the country.

On Sunday itself, the Tamil version contributed a massive Rs 24.20 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹4.15 crore. The strong weekend growth is clearly driven by positive word-of-mouth and the holiday advantage.

About Karuppu

In the film, Suriya plays a sharp lawyer who becomes a fierce fighter when possessed by a powerful deity. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has a screenplay written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

With such an energetic response from audiences, Karuppu is off to a flying start and looks set for a strong theatrical run.

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