Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer earns Rs 80.30 Cr India gross, set to be his career-best film

Karuppu box office collection day 4: Karuppu has been written and directed by RJB. In addition to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film earns Rs 80.30 Cr India gross, set to be his career-best film

Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya's latest release, Karuppu has been directed by RJ Balaji. Since the day of its release, the film has had an impressive run at the box office and also witnessed a significant jump in collections. The film was initially slated for May 14 release, but it couldn't release as per schedule due to pending dues by its production house over a 2023 release. However, next day, on May 15, the film could finally hit theatres. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 4, Karuppu has been running across 1,581 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.31 Cr Live today (May 18, by 1 pm). With this, the film's total India gross collection has amounted to Rs 80.30 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 69.31 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

What has been Karuppu's worldwide BO collection in 3 days?

On day 3, the Tamil fantasy action drama successfully earned the highest single-day collection for Suriya in India. It earned an estimated Rs 28.35 crore on day 3, as reported by Sacnilk. In comparison with day 2’s collection that stood at Rs 24.15 crore, the earnings saw a surge of 17.39%. Overall, the film managed to earn Rs 68 crore net at the Indian box office. This equals to Rs 80.24 crore gross. Worldwide, too, the film had a terrific weekend. It earned Rs 42 crore. The film's worldwide box office collection in the first three days amounts to Rs 122.24 crore gross.

Karuppu emerges as Suriya’s second highest grosser

By earning Rs 122.24 crore, Trisha Krishnan-Suriya starrer Karuppu has raced past 24 (Rs 108.9 crore) to emerge as Suriya’s second-highest-grossing film of all time. worldwide. On day 4 too, it is expected to surpass Singam 2 (Rs 122.8 crore) to become the actor’s highest grosser. Going by the pace at which it is proceeding, the film will be Suriya's first-ever 200 crore grosser.

Why were Trisha-Suriya's Karuppu 9 AM shows cancelled?

On May 15, several fans of Trisha Krishnan and Suriya faced setback when the much-awaited 9 am shows of the Karuppu were cancelled "due to unavoidable reasons". Karuppu producer SR Prabhu had put out the news via an X post ahead of the film's release. He posted, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" When fans, who were visibly irked, shared their complaints on social media about not being able to book early shows of Karuppu, director RJ Balaji issued a statement on X. "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he posted.

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