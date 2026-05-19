Karuppu Box Office collection day 4: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film RACES towards Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

Karuppu box office collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film crossed Rs 141 crore worldwide in just four days and is now heading towards the Rs 150 crore milestone with strong word-of-mouth.

Karuppu box office collection day 4

Karuppu Box Office collection day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu is off to a solid start at the box office. The RJ Balaji-directed film, which was originally supposed to release on May 14, finally hit theatres on May 15. Despite clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, it has managed to hold its ground really well.

Karuppu box office collection day 4

In just four days, the courtroom drama has crossed Rs 130 crore worldwide and is now racing towards the Rs 150 crore global mark. According to early Sacnilk estimates, Karuppu has collected Rs 95.30 crore gross in India and Rs 46 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 141.30 crore. The film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 150 crore milestone in the coming days.

The movie opened with a strong Rs 15.5 crore, followed by Rs 24.15 crore on Day 2 and a impressive Rs 28.35 crore on Day 3. On its fourth day, it added another Rs 14.30 crore, bringing its Indian total to Rs 82.30 crore so far. It is now on the verge of entering the Rs 100 crore club in India.

On May 18, director RJ Balaji took to social media to express his gratitude. In an emotional note, he thanked audiences for their overwhelming love and shared how people across Tamil Nadu and other places have been connecting with the film on a deeper level, calling it more than just a cinematic experience.

Karuppu OTT release

Meanwhile, fans are already curious about its digital release. Karuppu is expected to premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run, though the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date.

With strong word-of-mouth and consistent daily collections, Karuppu is proving to be a winner for Suriya and the entire team.

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