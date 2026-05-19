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Karuppu Box Office collection day 5: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film BEATS Singam 2, races toward Rs 150 crore globally

Karuppu box office collection Day 5: Suriya's blockbuster crossed Rs 142 crore worldwide and overtook Singam 2's global earnings, moving closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 19, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya's first film of the year is a huge hit at the box office. Five days after its premiere, the RJ Balaji-directed movie is doing incredibly well at the box office. Despite a slowdown on the first Monday, receipts surpassed Rs 140 crore globally and are getting closer to joining the Rs 100 crore club in India. Suriya's highest-grossing movie to date is Karuppu.

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Karuppu box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Karuppu is currently running across 1,636 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.37 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 96.91 crore and total India net to Rs 83.67 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

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Karuppu box office collection day 2 and 3

Sacnilk reports that Karuppu opened at Rs 15.50 crore from 4,891 shows with 46.9% occupancy. Day 2 and Day 3 saw increase, with earnings of Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. Day 4 showed a notable decline of 49.6%, with 5,947 shows and 40% occupancy generating Rs 14.30 crore.

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Karuppu Box Office collection day 3: Suriya’s fantasy action drama nears Rs 50 crore India net

Suriya's film has made Rs 82.30 crore domestically and Rs 95.30 crore worldwide.

How much did Karuppu earn globally?

On Day 4, the movie earned Rs 4 crore abroad, bringing its total foreign earnings to Rs 47 crore. Karuppu has collected Rs 142.30 crore globally.

Karuppu beats Singham 2's worldwide earnings?

It has surpassed Singam 2, which is said to have made about Rs 124 crore globally. However, the producers said that the movie's opening weekend worldwide gross was Rs 147 crore.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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