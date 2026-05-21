Karuppu box office collection day 6: Midweek dip fails to stop Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's strong run

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya has done what was expected from him. He has given the biggest film of his career with this thriller directed by RJ Balaji.

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Midweek dip fails to stop Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's strong run

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has emerged as the biggest crowd-puller at the box office. The film - which has been directed by RJ Balaji - is an action-packed entertainer. It has already raced past the Rs 100 crore mark within just six days of release. What’s making headlines apart from the revenue are also several viral theatre videos where fans celebrate during Suriya’s entry scenes. Audiences are totally floored by Suriya’s intense action avatar. This is clearly something what they had been waiting to see for a long time. The film may have witnessed a slight dip during weekdays, but its overall collection remains super strong. Interestingly, the buzz around the film is only getting intense by the day.

Karuppu box office collection day 6 update

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 6, Karuppu collected a net of Rs 10.30 Cr across 6,194 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 121.96 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 105.35 Cr so far. Overseas, the film managed to earn Rs 3 Cr on Day 6. With this, its total overseas gross amounted to Rs 54.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 175.96 Cr.

Karuppu's collection so far

As reported by Sacnilk, Karuppu was able to race past the Rs 100 crore mark on Wednesday, after it collected Rs 8.94 crore. This is a drop in revenue as compared to Tuesday, when it earned Rs 12.75 crore. The film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day. Next day, it showed growth and earned Rs 24.15. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 28.35 crore. On Monday, collections dropped and the film earned Rs 14.30 crore.

Why did RJ Balaji want May release for Suriya's Karuppu?

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu had to witness several delays. The director insisted on a specific release date even though there was pressure to release it much earlier. In a recent chat, RJ Balaji explained that he had rejected multiple release dates, including January 23 and in February. Reason? He knew Karuppu needed a May release to have best reach. “I was waiting only for this date,” he said. RJ Balaji added, “It was slated for a Deepavali release, which got pushed due to delays. Then the production side offered me many dates including January 23, and a few other dates in February. I didn't want any of it.” Talking about how he was clear about wanting a date in May, he said, “When we missed the Pongal window, my next goal was a May release. I was very clear about it.”

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