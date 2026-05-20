Karuppu box office collection day 6: Trisha Krishnan-Suriya starrer earns Rs 110.74 crore India gross

Suriya-starrer Karuppu continues to win hearts. The film has also been successful in enjoying a strong run at the domestic box office.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya has had an incredible comeback with RJ Balaji's fantasy action-drama. The film - which features Trisha Krishnan and Suriya. In the first five days, it managed to cross the Rs 160 crore mark. In India, it will soon enter the Rs 100 crore club. Such has been Karuppu's impact that it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Suriya’s earlier films. This included Etharkkum Thunindhavan (earned Rs 49.10 crore net in India), Kanguva (earned Rs 70.37 crore) and Retro (Rs 60.58 crore). The film's Tamil version is doing well than the dubbed Telugu version.

How much has Karuppu collected at box office collection on day 6?

As reported by trade site Sacnilk.com, on Day 6, Karuppu is running across 1,392 shows. The film has managed to earn a net of Rs 0.59 Cr live today. With this, the film's total India gross collections has amounted to Rs 110.74 Cr and total India net stands at Rs 95.64 Cr. Its India final collections are yet to be reported.

What was Karuppu's collection on day 5?

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Karuppu earned Rs 15.50 crore from 4,891 shows. The film managed to witness massive growth on Day 2 and Day 3, by earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, the collections dipped by 49.6% drop, and its collection amounted to Rs 14.30 crore from 5,947 shows. On Day 5, the collection stood at Rs 12.75 crore across 6,093 shows.

Karuppu makers congratulated by Chief Minister Vijay

Suriya-starrer Karuppu has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026. Amid the film's incredible theatrical run, the makers of Karuppu had recently put out a special moment on social media. On X, the makers said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay congratulated producer SR Prabhu on the film's success.

We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for… pic.twitter.com/pcylOChIVv — Karuppu (@KaruppuMovie) May 18, 2026

The makers posted, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes." What made Vijay's gesture go viral was his bond with Trisha Krishnan. Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film opposite Suriya.

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