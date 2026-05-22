Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer maintains excellent momentum, inches closer to Rs 200 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 7: How has Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer been performing? We get you all details.

Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer maintains excellent momentum, inches closer to Rs 200 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu has been winning hearts and setting the cash registers ringing ever since it hit theatres. The film - as many had predicted - has been the biggest crowd-puller at the box office. For the unversed, the film has been directed by RJ Balaji and is an action-packed entertainer. Such has been the film's impact that it has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark within just six days of release. Worldwide, the film is doing incredibly well. What’s worked in the favour of the recent release are celebratory videos of Suriya’s fans. Yes, social media is flooded with posts that capture the star's entry. Audiences are totally impressed by Suriya’s intense action avatar.

Karuppu box office collection day 7 update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8.30 crore net in India on Day 7. It also marked a 22.4 percent drop from Day 6 collections. The film could achieve this revenue across 5,140 shows nationwide. With Day 7 revenue included, the film’s total India net collection amounts to Rs 114.05 crore. India gross collection amounts to Rs 132.05 crore. It earned Rs 3 crore on day 7 and its total worldwide collection is Rs 189.05 crore in first week.

Karuppu box office collection day 6 update

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 6, Karuppu managed to earn a net of Rs 10.30 Cr across 6,194 shows. Hence, the film's total India gross collections on day 6 was Rs 121.96 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 105.35 Cr. Overseas, the film was successful in earning Rs 3 Cr on Day 6. With this, its total overseas gross amounted to Rs 54.00 Cr on day 6. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 175.96 Cr.

Who wanted May release for Suriya's Karuppu?

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu released in May after it was delayed multiple times over. In a recent conversation, RJ Balaji said that he had turned down multiple release dates, including January 23 and in February because he knew Karuppu needed a May release. “I was waiting only for this date,” he said. RJ Balaji added, “It was slated for a Deepavali release, which got pushed due to delays. Then the production side offered me many dates including January 23, and a few other dates in February. I didn't want any of it.” Talking about how he was clear about wanting a date in May, he said, “When we missed the Pongal window, my next goal was a May release. I was very clear about it.”

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