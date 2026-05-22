Karuppu Box Office collection day 8: Suriya's fantasy action drama CROSSES Rs 114 crore net in India

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's fantasy action drama continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing Rs 114 crore net and Rs 132 crore gross in India within just eight days. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the RJ Balaji directorial remains one of Tamil cinema's biggest performers of 2026.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 8: RJ Balaji’s fantasy action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has delivered a strong first week at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 114 crore in India within just seven days of its release, proving to be a solid performer despite a clash with another big release.

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 8.3 crore on its seventh day (Thursday) from 5,140 shows. Tamil versions contributed the lion’s share with Rs 7 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 1.3 crore.

The film opened with a healthy Rs 15.5 crore on Day 1. It saw a big jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.35 crore on Sunday. Even on weekdays, it held up decently, Rs 14.3 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.7 crore on Day 6, and Rs 8.3 crore on Day 7.

Karuppu box office collection day 8

As of early estimates on Day 8 (Friday), the movie has added another Rs 0.35 crore net. This takes its total India gross to Rs 132.23 crore and India net collection to Rs 114.20 crore so far.

On its seventh day, the film registered an overall occupancy of 30.5%. Tamil shows performed better with 34.31% occupancy, while Telugu versions stood at 15.88%. Evening and night shows remained stronger compared to morning ones.

Karuppu cast and crew

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu features Suriya in the powerful role of Karuppuswamy, Trisha Krishnan as Preethi, RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan, Sshivada as Kanmani, and Anagha Maaya Ravi as Binu.

With strong word-of-mouth and consistent daily collections, Karuppu is shaping up as one of the better performers of the year for Tamil cinema.

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