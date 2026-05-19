Karuppu controversy EXPLAINED: Why is Ilaiyaraaja upset about Suriya’s film? Why did makers issue public apology?

Suriya's film lands in trouble after a dialogue reportedly upset legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The makers have now issued a public apology and confirmed that the scene will be altered or removed from future versions of the movie.

The makers of Karuppu issued a public statement expressing regret after a dialogue in the film reportedly upset legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. Additionally, the production company has verified that the specific scene will either be eliminated or changed in later iterations of the movie. Despite having a delayed release, the courtroom action film, which was directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, has been doing well at the box office.

Karuppu makers apologise to Ilaiyaraaja

The producers made it clear in an official statement posted on social media on Tuesday, May 19, that they had no intention of offending the seasoned music composer in any manner.

“We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments,” the statement read.

Production house says statement was not directed to composer

The production company went on to say that the statement was never directed at the composer directly and was created as a part of a humorous sequence.

“We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments,” the statement read.

Makers to change the dialogue?

The producers declared that the dialogue would be altered in later prints and versions of the movie, emphasising how much they respected the composer's sentiments.

The statement stated that the relevant part will be changed or eliminated "as a gesture of our regard for him."

The team also commended Ilaiyaraaja's contributions to Indian music and film, describing his work as motivating for audiences and artists throughout the globe.

Karuppu's box office success

Suriya's action movie is still doing well in theatres. Sai Abhyankkar composed the soundtrack, and Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji play important parts in the movie.

Even though the movie's debut was postponed by one day because of alleged financial difficulties, Karuppu has received favorable reviews from viewers and is currently on its way to being a huge economic success.

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