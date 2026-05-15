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  • Karuppu Review: Fans laud Suriya's POWERFUL screen presence; draw comparison between RJ Balaji's nar...

Karuppu Review: Fans laud Suriya's POWERFUL screen presence; draw comparison between RJ Balaji's narration style to Mookuthi Amman

Karuppu Review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer wins fans with a goosebumps-worthy interval, powerful action, emotional drama and Sai Abhyankkar's electrifying BGM.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 15, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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Karuppu Review: Karuppu finally made it to theatres on May 15, after some pretty big release delays and also cancelled morning shows the day before. The much-awaited action film featuring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan was first planned for May 14 with those special, early morning screenings. But then financial and distribution problems came in, pushing the release back, and that kind of annoyed a lot of fans who already bought tickets in advance. After a few stressful hours and a lot of back and forth online, the movie started screening on Friday (May 15). Fans then jumped onto the social media site X to share their impressions, right after the first day, the first show sessions wrapped up.

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Most early internet responses lauded the film's intermission segment and Suriya's commanding screen presence.

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What did critics and netizens say about Karuppu?

One fan wrote, “Yov RJ Balaji… You killed the interval sequence,” while also praising composer Sai Abhyankkar for his energetic background score. Another viewer posted, “Karuppu first half just wow… Goosebumps interval. Sai Abhyankkar what a BGM. God mode activated.” Many fans described the interval block as one of the biggest highlights of the film. Several social media users also celebrated the entry scene connected to Karuppasamy, calling it “unexpected” and “mass-loaded.”

The first half's blend of emotional passages, action moments, and spiritual overtones was particularly popular among fans.

Fans compare Karuppu with Mookuthi Amman

Following the early shows, people expressed their thanks to director RJ Balaji. Some fans linked the emotional narrative approach to his previous success, 'Mookuthi Amman'. One viral tweet read, “Semma narration, semma screenplay. The first half goes at a very smooth speed. Ellame iruku ya idhula.”

Another spectator applauded RJ Balaji's ability to handle both instruction and performance efficiently. The film's narrative, emotional flow, and courtroom-style sequences all earned favourable feedback online. Fans also praised cinematographer G. K. Vishnu's visuals, citing the animation and action staging as important highlights of the film.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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