Karuppu X Review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan fans laud their performances, but critics refer to the film as 'flop'

Karuppu has been directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. It features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.

Karuppu X Review: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan fans laud their performance, but critics refer to the film as 'flop'

Suriya fans are in full celebration mode. As suriya gets ready for his first release - Karuppu - of 2026, excitement among fans continues to get bigger. From the moment the posters were unveiled online, fans have been sharing their thoughts - on film's clips, dialogues and edits - on social media. With the release of the trailer, the film managed to earn more hype. If advance booking numbers of the film are anything to go by, the film is expected to have a strong opening at box office.

What are netizens saying about Karuppu?

Karuppu has managed to create massive buzz online. Several fans have been sharing their reactions on social media. While some are celebrating Suriya’s intense and power-packed performance, others are lauding Trisha Krishnan for her elegant appearance. We get you some of the top posts. A post from Kuldeep Gadhvi read, "Just saw the censor board screening of #KaruppuMovie and this one hits hard. A gripping blend of mass, emotion, fantasy, and social drama packed with whistle-worthy moments. #Suriya delivers a powerhouse..#TrishaKrishnan brings elegance.. BLOCKBUSTER #Karuppu"

Another viral post on X read, "#Karuppu Pavam da kullan. #Suriya not even a hit in a long time. USA bookings have been horrible. No one is interested to watch this cringefest directed by crap director #RJBalaji and #Trisha can’t act for her life. Also #SaiAbhyankkar music is trash. Marana flop confirmed!"

#Karuppu Pavam da kullan. #Suriya not even a hit in a long time. USA bookings have been horrible. No one is interested to watch this cringefest directed by crap director #RJBalaji and #Trisha can’t act for her life. Also #SaiAbhyankkar music is ?️. Marana flop confirmed! pic.twitter.com/DQ3KtGmpgS — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) May 14, 2026

Another post explicitly mentioned the reason for Karuppu's failure. "#karuppu Review - Movie solely depends on one linersNo story, no logic, just headache from start to end. Avg. 1st half. Mokka 2nd half. Torture Climax. Zero Emotional Connect. Disappointed !"

#karuppu Review - Movie solely depends on one linersNo story, no logic, just headache from start to end. Avg. 1st half. Mokka 2nd half. Torture Climax. Zero Emotional Connect. Disappointed !#KaruppuDisaster pic.twitter.com/eIIvGxbLyg — S I M B U (@OGSimbu_) May 14, 2026

Karuppu shows cancelled hours before release?

According to reports, Karuppu 9AM shows were cancelled in Tamil Nadu. The film - which features Trisha Krishnan and Suriya in key roles - had to face cancellation "due to unavoidable reasons". Karuppu producer SR Prabhu had put out the news via an X post a few hours ahead of its release. He posted, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

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