Karur Stampede Case: CBI summons Thalapathy Vijay again, Jana Nayagan actor to appear on...

Thalapathy Vijay has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Karur stampede case. Read on.

Karur Stampede Case: Actor Thalapathy Vijay has been summoned once again by the CBI. He has been asked to appear in front of the government body on January 19 in Delhi. Notably, the case is related to the Karur stampede tragedy. As reported by NDTV, Thalapathy Vijay’s questioning lasted for six hours the last time. Reports suggest that during the session, Vijay told the Central agency that his party is responsible for the stampede. For those unaware, the tragic incident took 41 lives and shook many people.

What has happened in the case so far in the Karur stampede case?

The investigation into the Karur stampede has moved from one place to another. The Tamil government had appointed a one-member committee for the investigation. Later, the Supreme Court said that more investigation was needed and then the court scrapped the earlier commission. After this case was transferred to the central agency, SC said that the probe should be monitored by a panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge. Just before the case went to SC, the matter was with the Madras High Court, which had formed a special investigation team to look into how the tragedy happened.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has also made headlines for its censor row. The Supreme Court will also hear a plea on January 15. The plea has been filed by the film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP. The makers are seeking CBFC clearance for the Tamil movie. Notably, a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear the case on January 15. This comes after the division bench of the Madras High Court stayed a single bench order that had asked the CBFC to clear the movie.

Recently, Kamal Haasan reacted to the film’s certification. He wrote on X, “India’s Constitution guarantees ‘freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone, but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process.”

“Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values and strengthen India’s democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” he added.

About Jana Nayagan

The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessy, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles. It has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana.

