Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay summoned by CBI for questioning

The CBI has called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay for interrogation in the Karur stampede case, in which 41 persons died at his public event on September 27 of last year.

Vijay last appeared for an interrogation on...

TVK Chief Vijay appeared for the second round of interrogation at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi earlier in January, while nine police officers on security duty during the Karur stampede were questioned at the CBI office in Karur.

CBI questioned police over...

CBI authorities questioned the police officers who showed up for the investigation about the time and location of their deployment during Vijay's campaign event on September 27, the order of events during the stampede, and other information pertaining to the security measures in place at the time.

The relatives of those who died in the stampede, injured people, ambulance drivers and owners, doctors who performed post-mortems, residents of the Veluchamipuram area, members of the public, traders, and office-bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have all been questioned by the CBI thus far.

In this regard, actor-turned-politician Vijay had already visited the CBI's Delhi headquarters in person and provided answers.

The mechanics of the accident and the chronology of events on that terrible day were the main topics of the CBI's initial line of inquiry.

