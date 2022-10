Alia Bhatt who got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor in April is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage and the excited mother-in-law posted the picture of her bahu from the wedding along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and wished them a very happy festival. Neetu Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth post for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt has left her fans wondering if she is also keeping fast as it’s not advised to do so when pregnant. Well, fasting or not we don’t know but Karwa Chauth is all about celebrating love and the ladies love to enjoy this day to the fullest and in their honour of love they keep the fast. Nowadays not only our ladies but even Bollywood men keep the fast for their wives for their long life and good health. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable as she is spotted on a dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor [View Pics]

Hope Alia Bhatt is not fasting fans comments on Neetu Kapoor's Karva Chauth post

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married after being in a relationship for 5 years and today they are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth and we are sure the couple have made everything special on this day. And we won't be surprised to know that Ranbir too kept fast for his ladylove as she cannot due to being pregnant. Last night Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the popular eatery in Mumbai along with Neetu Kapoor and we are sure the mother-in-law treated her bahu with all her favourite cuisines and prepped her for Karva Chauth today.

Apart from Alia other Bollywood ladies too celebrate this festival with all the love. to to keep fast on this day for the love of their respective husbands. Indian traditions are truly special and when our Bollywood ladies follow it indeed inspires all the other women out there.