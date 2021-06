Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 15th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: A truth from the past leaves Rishi shocked

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) and Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) fighting as Tanuja asks Rishi why he has to be breaking the rules always, Tanuja asks him why it was necessary for him to misbehave before the principal. As they argue Natasha and Tanya run in and they pick there own sides as Tanya sides with Tanuja and Natsaha sides with Rishi. Myrah who watches the fight is amused and says that they look like they are arguing at their own house. They walk away and drive off soon. Tanuja reaches home to find the hearing dates and is shocked. Abhishek is happy that the dates have come and it is tomorrow. Abhishek asks Tanuja to prepare to meet their new divorce lawyer. Rishi reaches home with Tanya and Tanya tells Netra that Rishi fought with the principal for Tanuja.A mailman arrives and hands over the hearing dates documents to Rishi. Rishi is surprised as he knows it is soon when they submitted the papers only yesterday. Tanuja feels that she has her heart saying that the divorce should not happen while her mind wants it to happen. Also Read - Heartbreak for Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki fans as Zuber K Khan aka Manpreet bids adieu to the show

She thinks that she will not let her heart overpower the future of Natasha. Tanuja says that she has nothing left in that house anymore. Rishi feels that he does not know how he will stop the divorce yet he thinks he cannot loose his family anymore. He remembers the time they spent together on the bed. He cries as he wants Tanuja to return to to him as he is hers only. The lawyer meets Tanuja next day and asks her if she wants the divorce. Tanuja says that she does not want the divorce only needs it. Rishi also speaks to his own lawyer and tells him that he does not want the divorce and also Tanuja does not want it. They reach the court and Tanuja's lawyer tells Abhishek that she feels Tanuja does not want the divorce and she will not cooperate. Abhishek assures the lawyer that Tanuja will support her.

Tanuja meets Rishi who asks her why she looks so dull and upset. He says that he will not let the divorce happen. Tanuja says that she does want the divorce to happen. Tanuja says that she would rather leave the decision to court rather than taking a decision on her own. Rishia dn Abhishek taunt each other as Abhishek says that he will soon meet Rishi after his divorce. Natasha is confused about what Rano had said about Rishi going to court. In the court Tanuja's lawyer presents the case saying that there is nothing to save in the marriage as both the parties had signed the papers long back. Rishi's lawyer says that it is not mutual rather the decision was emotional. Rano accuses Tanuja of decieving Rishi into marrying her but Raj takes Tanuja's side and says he was the one who made Tanuja take that step. Also Read - Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 21st February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja warns Abhishek that she would leave him the moment he chances to love her