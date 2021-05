Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 30th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi instills doubt against Tanuja in Abhishek's mind

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) sitting in the mandap with Abhishek as she becomes increasingly disturbed by the memories of Rishi and the time they spent together. As the rituals take place she remembers when she did all this with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra). The pheras begin and still she is lost in the past when she wed Rishi at the Kali temple for the first time. Finally the pandit asks Abhishek to fill sindoor on Tanuja's forehead. This makes Tanuja remember all her arguments and fights with Rishi and also Abhishek telling her that she is going to become Tanuja Abhishek Khurana and it is only for the sake of their daughter Natasha. As soon as Abhishek is about to fill her maang Rishi drops in. Rishi stops them as he says that Tanuja is his wife as they have not been divorced. Tanuja refutes the claim and says she signed the papers. Rishi says that they did apply but the court rejected their claim. He proves it by presenting papers and also he brings a family court lawyer alongwith. The lawyer confirms Rishi's claim but Tanuja refuses to believe them and asks Abhishek to complete their wedding. To this Rishi calls for the police.

The police walk in and Rishi asks the police to arrest Tanuja for polygamy. Abhishek tries to stop them saying that this is not true and that if it was Rishi would have tried to stop the wedding long back and he just did wedding plannings for them. Rishi refutes this saying he never did that. He also finds support in the guests present who tell the police how Rishi tried convincing Tanuja not to marry Abhishek. The police tell Abhishek that Tanuja is that kind of girl who would play with his feelings and marry a number of times. Abhishek is shaken by this information. The police take Tanuja away as Rishi whispers to her that all this is not his fault and everything is for the best. Later Abhishek asks Rishi why he did not tell him about this before and Rishi asks him if Abhishek would have believed him. Abhishek is left frustrated as Rishi walks away. Netra's mother wants to take her away but Netra resists. Bedi family women convince Netra to go home for some days as it is in the best interests of everyone. Rishi and Manpreet celebrate their win. Rishi is amused that he actually did break the marriage. Rishi is kind of sure that Abhishek would have left for England and will not return to Tanuja. Abhishek sits sad as he remembers Tanuja. Abhishek tells his friend that he would return to London now. Also Read - Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 26th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja confronts Abhishek about being possessive about her